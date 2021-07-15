Headline

First Batch Of A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft Depart America For Nigeria

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 enroute Nigeria.
The 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through 5 countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.
An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.
The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.

