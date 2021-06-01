Firefighters Prevent Inferno From Extending To Lagos Gas Station

The officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has saved residents of Imota area of the State from witnessing what would have been a major disaster as they confined the fire that gutted Malo Petrol, Imota to the premises of the Station.

This disclosure was made by Mrs Margaret Adeseye, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service while briefing newsmen on the incident. Mrs Adeseye explained that the Agency received a distress call at 1843 hrs that Malo Petrol station, Ikorodu-Epe Expressway, Imota LCDA, Ikorodu, Lagos was in flame and immediately two Fire Stations were mobilized to douse the raging inferno.

On arrival at the scene, according to her, it was discovered that a Petroleum Tanker servicing the Petrol Station caught Fire which subsequently extended to the Station.

The Director of the Fire Service further stated that the Fire was caused by electrical faults which developed while the tanker laden with 45,000 litres fuel was discharging its content into underground tank before unfortunate incident occurred.

Adeseye explained that the complementary efforts of the Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Police Force helped in putting out the Fire and completely averted a looming disaster.