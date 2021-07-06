Fire Incident At SCOAN On Candle Light Night For Late Founder TB Joshua

There was a fire incident at the headquarters of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Monday, July 5, 2021.

The fire broke out just an hour after the candlelight procession for the late founder of the church, Prophet T.B Joshua.

The procession, which kicked off the week-long funeral rites for the late TB Joshua, held on Monday evening, led by TB Joshua’s widow, Evelyn Joshua.

Thousands of followers attended the ceremony that started with “three meditative laps of The SCOAN Prayer Mountain in honour of the memory of Prophet T.B. Joshua.”

Afterward, members gathered at “the Junction of the Cross” to drop their burning candles.

Fire guts Synagogue Church on night of late founder?s candlelight procession; Church reacts

After the candlelight service, there was a fire outbreak at the storehouse within the SCOAN complex at about 11 pm.

The church confirmed the incident on Facebook and said it was caused by an electrical fault, but it was quickly put before officials from the Lagos State Fire Services arrived at the scene.

An official statement posted on Facebook reads:

“In the late evening of Monday 5th July 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a store house within The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) complex. The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

“As part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on ground at the time of the incident.

“We thank God for His continued protection. We assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.

“Nothing outside God’s control can happen to His children.” – TB Joshua”