Sports

Finishing Second In EPL Not An Achievement – Solskjaer

Damola Areo6 hours ago
2
EPL: Manchester United's Bailly Applauds 'Uncle' Solskjaer
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Daily Express)

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club finishing second place in the English Premier League is not an achievement.

He, however, praised the club for the ability to get between the teams that have been winning the title in the past seven years.

“For the last few years they have been taken by the same two teams and for us to go into them and divide them it’s good, it’s a good performance but we can’t say it’s an achievement, it’s not an achievement.

“We’ve taken steps as a team but we’re not where we want to be, we know we have some deficiencies as a group there’s parts of the game that we need to improve on but I’ve felt we’ve made strides in most places and I’ve been very pleased with the players and I’ve got to say I’ve been impressed by them but we want to take the next step as well,” he told a press conference on Monday.

Tags
Damola Areo6 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Harry Kane

Harry Kane Reportedly Tells Tottenham He Wants Out

5 hours ago
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Fury, Joshua Match To End In Knock Out – David Haye

5 hours ago
Biafra news

Nnamdi Kanu Slams Iheanacho, Ndidi For Holding Nigerian Flag

20 hours ago
Victor Osimhen

Osimhen Reacts As Uche Jombo Says She Prefers Ronaldo In Champions League

1 day ago
Back to top button