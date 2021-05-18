Finishing Second In EPL Not An Achievement – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club finishing second place in the English Premier League is not an achievement.

He, however, praised the club for the ability to get between the teams that have been winning the title in the past seven years.

“For the last few years they have been taken by the same two teams and for us to go into them and divide them it’s good, it’s a good performance but we can’t say it’s an achievement, it’s not an achievement.

“We’ve taken steps as a team but we’re not where we want to be, we know we have some deficiencies as a group there’s parts of the game that we need to improve on but I’ve felt we’ve made strides in most places and I’ve been very pleased with the players and I’ve got to say I’ve been impressed by them but we want to take the next step as well,” he told a press conference on Monday.