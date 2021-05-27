Fight Against Corruption is Collective Effort – Bawa

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has called on all Nigerians to join the Commission in the fight against corruption.

The Chairman made the call on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the 2021 Nigerian Bar Association-Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) Annual Conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Executive Chairman who was represented by the Director, Legal and Prosecution, Chile Okoroma, said “the issue of fighting corruption is what affects everybody. It is the responsibility of the Federal Government,

State Government, Local Government and everybody to come together. No entity can work on its own, there is a need to synergize’’.

“I will also call on states that are already making their own laws to fight corruption to collaborate with anti-graft agencies. This is in view of the fact that we already have legislation in place on corruption which will also help the states in their fight against corruption”, he said.