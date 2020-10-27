FIFA President, Gianni Infantino Tests Positive For COVID-19

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days.
All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.
FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.