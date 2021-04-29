FG, World Bank To Hold Virtual Meeting On Employment

The Federal Government and the World Bank will hold a virtual meeting today to discuss the modalities used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in gathering data for employment statistics.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige disclosed this Wednesday while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in his office.

Ngige said, “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow. The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index.”