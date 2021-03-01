FG Working To Crash Price Of Petroleum Products

The Federal Government has concluded plans to crash the price of petroleum products in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Enang revealed that the FG is working towards integrating local (illegal) refiners into the mainstream refining in the country.

According to him, “We need to agree with those in the creek on how to legalise their business because of the danger the current practice is posing to the environment and the economy of the country.

“Therefore, the Federal Government will on March 15th- 17th hold a National Conference on Artisanal and Modular Refining to integrate local refiners into the mainstream refining in Nigeria. It is more necessary to do in-country refining to avoid certain duties and charges connected with importation of Petroleum products.

“At the conference, persons who have different capacities to do different things would come, even the illegal refiners would also come, and teach us how they do it and if they can improve upon it by giving them the equipment that does the cracking, we are good to go. We are encouraged to do this because during the Nigeria civil war that lasted for 30 months, Biafra was cut off from the entire world, they never imported petroleum products, they were producing and refining locally and that capacity is still there.

“With this step, it would be possible to have the products at less than N100 per liter, because other charges relating to clearing the cargo would not be there.”