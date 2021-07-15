FG Told My ‘Kidnappers’ I’m With Kenya Islamist Terrorists— Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, has said the people that abducted him in Kenya were told that he had links to the Islamists terrorists in that country.

According to the Biafra state advocate, his kidnappers chained him to the floor and tortured him, but started to treat him well when they got to know his true identity.

These were revealed by Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, who also disclosed that the detained IPOB leader was in high spirits at the DSS detention facility.

“He was held in a nondescript private facility and chained to a bare floor but despite what he has passed through, he was in high spirits and looked forward to overcoming the extraordinary rendition that brought him to Nigeria,” Ejimakor said.

The lawyer also stated that before any court could subject Kanu to trial, it would first conduct a trial-within-trial on the grievous incident that forced Kanu to leave Nigeria and the grievous incident that forced him back to Nigeria.

According to Ejimakor, “No court of law, conscience and equity will overlook those two incidents and proceed to trial.”

He made the disclosures, on Wednesday, after he visited Kanu at the DSS detention camp in Abuja.

Ejimakor stated that at the DSS, “Kanu was interviewed for the first time in my presence by three DSS officers.

“The interview was revealing as it contained certain new allegations that were never heard of before. But they all relate to his status as the leader of IPOB,” Ejimakor said.

He further revealed that Kanu was flown alone from Kenya to Nigeria in a private jet on Sunday, June 27, from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, and that he was the lone passenger.

Ejimakor said Kanu was blindfolded and driven to the tarmac very close to the plane without passing through Immigration, adding that the plane departed Nairobi at about 12pm and arrived Abuja in the evening.

Revealing more details on the abduction, Ejimakor said: “Kanu was in point of fact tortured and subjected to untold inhuman treatment in Kenya.

“He said his abductors disclosed to him that they abducted him at the behest of Nigerian government.”

On whether Kanu had a hint of why he was abducted, the lawyer said that the IPOB leader told him that the people never said much on that except that they were told he was a Nigerian terrorist linked to the Islamic terrorists in Kenya.

“But that after several days, when they discovered his true identity, they tended to treat him less badly,” he added.

Continuing, Ejimakor said that no warrant of arrest was shown to Kanu or even mentioned to him, and that for the eight days he was held incommunicado, nothing of presenting him before a court or transferring him to an official detention facility was ever mentioned.

Vanguard News Nigeria