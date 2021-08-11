FG To Redress Inequalities In Niger Delta Region

The Honourable Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, (MNDA), Sen. Godswill Akpabio, CON, has expressed the Federal Government’s unflinching commitment to redress the inequalities pervasive in the Niger Delta region by improving the quality of lives of the people.

This was made known by the Honourable Minister who was represented by the Director Economic Empowerment (EED), Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Mr. Philip Ndiomu, during the commissioning and handing over of a block of six classrooms at Uwheru Town, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State to the State Government on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

He said that the construction of a block of six Classrooms is one of the Quick Win Intervention Project in 2017 which served as a palliative approach with the goal of improving the quality of lives of the people of Niger Delta Region.

In his words, “the construction of block of classrooms in the Nine (9) states of the region is geared towards making it accessible to the communities especially the rural areas”.

Akpabio pointed out that it is one of the gains and achievements recorded under the Change Agenda of the Federal Government and the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. He noted that two other blocks of classrooms are now completed and also being commissioned at Nneise in Imo and Tombia, in Bayelsa States respectively.

He revealed that all aspect of the projects construction were awarded to the indigenous and local contractors noting that the construction process has benefitted the community through the created employment opportunities for the youths of the host and neighbouring communities

Senator Akpabio stressed that the processes involved in handling over the six block of classrooms to the State Government for sustainable operation and smooth running prolonged the commissioning process and commended the Government of Delta State under the leadership of His Excellency, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa for the cooperation

He added that the Ministry will continue to give prompt attention to its commitment in the State by commissioning more projects like the construction of the Skill Acquisition Centre in Tuomo Community, which is ongoing and will soon be completed to provide a platform for empowering the youths.

“The facility consists of Headmaster’s office and Teacher’s offices. It is furnished and equipped”, Sen. Akpabio informed.

In his response, the representative of Delta State Government, Dr. Steve Igheghe Esq. commended Federal Government and the Ministry for the laudable project. He disclosed that the State Government would give all necessary assistance to sustain the project by assigning teachers to the community before resumption in September.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo, who was represented by the Deputy Director Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Bala Agbu Tsoken reiterated the commitment of Mr. President towards improvement in the educational conditions of the people is a critical component “and that is why prime attention must be given to it because of its far reaching impact on the quality of lives of the citizenry which necessitated the commissioning of a block of six classrooms by the Ministry in the State and urged the community in concert with the local and state governments to maintain and improve on the facility in the future”.

According to him “in spite of the many challenges encountered in the course of realizing this project, it is gratifying to note that the Ministry has enjoyed the commitment, cooperation and assistance of the youths, elders and traditional authority of the host community”, he added.

The President-General, Uwheru Community, Chief Hon. Igbedi Macpherson, applauds the Buhari led administration and the Ministry for acknowledging Uwheru Kingdom for this extra-ordinary gesture noting that education is the backbone of every society. He added that education is a fundamental human right and investing in people is the most important investment any government could make for its citizen

In his words “this newly constructed six classrooms will provide immediate relief to children in some of the most hard to reach areas in the local government”.

In a related event, officials of MNDA inspected the completed and equipped Health Centre in Ewrokpe community, Emede, Isoko South LGA of Delta State that was meant to be commissioned and hand over but was rejected by the LGA due to fencing issues amongst others.

The facility consist of consulting rooms, male and female wards, pharmacy and dispensing unit, laboratory treatment and injection room, offices and store, well furnished and equipped.