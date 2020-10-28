FG To Build 10 New Airports Across The Country – Hadi Sirika

The Federal Government has said that it will build 10 new airports across the country to boost civil aviation.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, October 27,2020.

He said this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Aviation for the 2021 budget defence by the ministry and its agencies.

He said that the civil aviation had witnessed growth, saying that the number of airports in the country had increased. “So, we have about 10 new airports coming up; that is almost half the number of airports we used to have in Nigeria. We are adding 50 per cent of the number of airports.

“There are airports coming up in Benue, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lafia, Damaturu, Anambra and so forth. All of these show that civil aviation is growing during this administration,” he said.