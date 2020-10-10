FG To Address Housing Deficit In Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government is committed to addressing the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Osinbajo made this known during the inauguration of the 2020 two-day National House fair which was organzied by Bstan Homes Ltd.

The vice preident was represented by the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Dr Abubakar Aliyu.

Osinbajo said, “Since the establishment in 2017, the National House Fair has pursued the task of pulling together key stakeholders in the real estate industry towards addressing the housing bottlenecks.

“It is understood that the house fair is a veritable platform for facilitation of housing deals, we are aware that the challenges bedeviling housing development in the country require emphasis.

“Nonetheless, I acknowledge the choice of the theme of this housing fair ‘Gateway to better life; affordable housing solution’ which I consider apt is an opportunity for assessment of our housing journey.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years and housing has been identified as a major tool for the realization, due to its multiple efforts.

“Consequently, in line with the FG sustainability plan, CBN has recently approved the sum of N200 Billion for 300,000 households, the facility is to enable Family Funds ltd finance construction of social housing units for low income earners.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has introduced a programme tagged, Affording Housing Development and Management Initiative, aimed at reducing housing deficit through collaboration with public and private entities.”