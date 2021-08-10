FG Summons Indonesian Envoy Over Assault Of Nigerian Diplomat

The Nigerian government has summoned the Indonesian ambassador over the arrest and maltreating of a Nigerian diplomat in Indonesia.

A viral video had shown the Nigerian getting roughly handled by Indonesian state actors inside a van.

This was condemned by the Nigerian government through a statement signed by Esther Susunwa for the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologized unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.

“The Nigerian Government has sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia.

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration officials involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologize to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned.”