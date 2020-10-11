FG Stops Salaries Of Lecturers Not Enrolled On IPPIS

The Federal Government has ordered that the salaries of University lecturers who are not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) should not be paid as from November, 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari had threatened to stop paying the salaries of lecturers while he addressed a Joi t session of the legislative arm of government at the national assembly.
This has now been enforces as contained in a directive from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) with reference number OAGF/IPPIS/446/1/159.
The memo dated October 8, 2020, is signed by the Director, IPPIS, Nsikak Ben, for the AGF, and issued to all university Vice-Chancellors through the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigeria, Federal Universities.
“I am directed to inform you that any staff of your institution who has not enrolled on the IPPIS, either as a result of study leave (with pay), maternity leave or on medical ground, will no longer appear on the IPPIS payroll.
“This is with effect from November 2020, except such staff presents himself/herself for the biometric data capture at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Abuja,” the memo read in part.
