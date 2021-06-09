FG Should Have Sued Twitter Not Ban Its Use – Falana

Human Rights lawyer and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has faulted the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

The senior lawyer who was a guest on the Wednesday edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said government is not permitted to resort to self-help in a constitutional democracy.

Falana stated that what this implied is that government is supposed to have “sued Twitter if the organization refuses to respond positively to the concerns of the government”.

He added that the lawsuit should have been filed in the United States of America or in Ghana where the microblogging service provider has its African headquarters.