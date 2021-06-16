Headline

FG Should Be Blamed For Insecurity, Not Governors – Masari

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Katsina Governor Aminu Masari Image credit: Channels TV

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said the task of securing the country lies with the Federal Government and not state governors.

This was after President Muhammadu Buhari, during an interview on Arise TV, said governors ought to protect their states from herders’ attacks.

Reacting to the President’s comment, Masari who spoke to newsmen said blaming states and local government for insecurity was wrong.

“It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens in all nooks and cranny of the country.

“In the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the issue of security is under the Exclusive List so it is the responsibility of the Federal Government and states can only complement and this is what we have always done and are still doing.

“Based on provisions of the Constitution, the blame should go to the Federal Government for the general state of insecurity in Nigeria,” he said.

 

