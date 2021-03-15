FG Says Asari Dokubo Only Seeking Attention With Biafra Govt

The Federal Government has said the Biafra Customary Government formed by Asari Dokubo is a “theatre of the absurd by a joker seeking attention’’.

This was said by the Minister of Information, and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed said the President Muhammadu Buhari will not be distracted by the absurdity of Asari Dokubo’s move.

“I am sure you have heard of the theatre of the absurd, that is the best way I can describe it.

“If Asari Dokubo wants to form and run a fathom government, I think he is free to do so.

“This administration will not be distracted because we still have a lot to do.

“We are not ready to give any attention or time to a joker like Dokubo who is just looking for attention.

“We will just take it as one of these entertainment things.

“The beauty about Nigeria is that it is never a dull country, you must have one thing or the other to entertain you,’’ he said.