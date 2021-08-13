News

FG Reopens Eko Bridge In Lagos

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

The Eko Bridge in Lagos has been reopened by the Federal Government.

This was confirmed in a statement by Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos.

The bridge which has been under repair since June 4 can now be accessible as from August 13.’

‘This was after the timely conclusion on the repair works on the bridge.

Attention will now be shifted to the burnt Lagos Airport flyover from August 13.

“The Alaka to Costain section of Eko bridge which was closed to traffic since 4th June, 2021 will now be opened on Friday 13th Aug. 2021.

“The Honorable Minister of Works and Housing thanks the motoring public for their cooperation while the rehabilitation work was ongoing,” he said.

 

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Buhari Commiserates With Shagari Family Over Death Of Hadiza

46 mins ago

LASHMA Launches ILERA EKO In Ikorodu

49 mins ago

Lagos To Collaborate With LASU On Traffic Management

1 hour ago

Nigerian Man Who Poses As A Lady To Dupe People Arrested In Pakistan

2 hours ago
Back to top button