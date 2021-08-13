FG Reopens Eko Bridge In Lagos

The Eko Bridge in Lagos has been reopened by the Federal Government.

This was confirmed in a statement by Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos.

The bridge which has been under repair since June 4 can now be accessible as from August 13.’

‘This was after the timely conclusion on the repair works on the bridge.

Attention will now be shifted to the burnt Lagos Airport flyover from August 13.

“The Alaka to Costain section of Eko bridge which was closed to traffic since 4th June, 2021 will now be opened on Friday 13th Aug. 2021.

“The Honorable Minister of Works and Housing thanks the motoring public for their cooperation while the rehabilitation work was ongoing,” he said.