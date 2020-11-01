FG Reacts To Looting, Burning Of TVC, The Nation

The Federal Government has reacted to the looting and burning of Television Continental, TVC, and also the office of

The Nation Newspaper in Lagos.

The offices were burnt by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Condemning their action, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke through his aide, Segun Adeyemi, described it as an attack on press freedom.

He said, “We believe that the attack on the Nation is not just an attack on the Vintage Press, it’s an attack on the free press, it’s an attack on democracy, because there can be no virile and robust democracy without a free media.

“Therefore, an attack on the Nation or any media house is a direct attack on freedom of speech and also democracy and, honestly, we believe that there is no justification whatsoever for the attack,” Mohammed said.

“The fact that within a few days you were able to return to the stand and on air, I think it’s a big blow to the attackers, who thought they could shut out the light of press freedom,” the Minister added.