FG Reaches Out To US On Okonjo-Iweala WTO Bid

The Federal Government has revealed that it has reached out to the US and member states of the World Trade Organization, WTO, over the candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Recall that members of the WTO chose Okonjo-Iweala as their consensus candidate for the role of Director-General.

However, the move was opposed by the US who stated that its preferred candidate is South Korea’s trade minister.

The US said that the WTO needs someone with trade experience as DG.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the European Council for its support for Nigeria’s candidate as the next Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

President Buhari, who is leading Nigeria’s charge for Okonjo-Iweala, the country’s former Minister of Finance, to emerge as the first Black and female WTO DG, spoke while holding a video conference with Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

During the meeting, Mr Michel restated Europe’s support for Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the next WTO DG.