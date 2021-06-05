FG Orders Prosecution Of Those Using VPNs To Access Twitter

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has directed the prosecution of persons using VPNs to access Twitter which has been suspended in Nigeria.

Malami gave the order to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation.

This is according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, titled ‘Twitter ban: Malami orders prosecution of offenders.’

The statement by the AGF read, “Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has directed the immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”