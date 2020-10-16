FG Orders Civil Servants To Resume On October 19

The Federal Government has ordered all civil servants to resume work on October 19, 2020.

This was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha.

The civil servants have been off duty since match due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, workers on Salary Grade Level 12 upward and those on essential duties.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force, Dr Sani Aliyu, has given details of Nigeria’s next move in the pandemic.

Aliyu said that the country will be addressing economic, socio-political and healthcare.