FG Okays Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps On November 10

The Federal government has given the go-ahead for the reopening of orientation camps for the National Youth Service Corps NYSC on November 10.
The NYSC camps have been shut since March 2020 to curb the spread of Coronavirus.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, via his Twitter handle on Thursday morning, October 15.
”The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” he tweeted.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.