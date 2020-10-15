FG Okays Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps On November 10

The Federal government has given the go-ahead for the reopening of orientation camps for the National Youth Service Corps NYSC on November 10.

The NYSC camps have been shut since March 2020 to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, via his Twitter handle on Thursday morning, October 15.

”The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” he tweeted.