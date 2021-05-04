News

FG Not Responsible For Prosecuting Bandits, Kidnappers – Lai Mohammed

Anthony Adeniyi11 mins ago
0
FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is not responsible for the prosecution of bandits and Kidnappers.

Mohammed said this while speaking at a security conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the minister, banditry and kidnapping are not Federal offences.

He said, “The PDP alleged that kidnappers and bandits are not being brought to justice. This is
apparently aimed at the Federal Government.

“It is shocking that a party that ruled this nation for all of 16 years does not know that kidnapping and banditry are not federal offences.

“The PDP should therefore call out the states, including those being controlled by it, to ensure a rigorous prosecution of arrested kidnappers and bandits.

“Meanwhile, PDP conveniently forgot that as far as terrorism, a federal offence, is concerned, this Federal Government has successfully prosecuted thousands of Boko Haram members in Kainji, as part of a continuing exercise. We are now seeking the cooperation of the judiciary to continue with the trial of arrested terrorists.”

Anthony Adeniyi11 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Inmates Education: NCoS, JIF Trains 16 Ijebu Ode Inmates On ICT

6 hours ago
Edo Gov. Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Obaseki Recommits To Press Freedom, Charges Journalists On Peace

9 hours ago
FG Denies Planning To Give $100m Abacha Loot To Gov. Bagudu

Insecurity: Nigerian Should Repent, Return To God – Bagudu

10 hours ago

Ralph Uwazurike Says “Unknown Gunmen” Are Nnamdi Kanu’s Men (VIDEO)

10 hours ago
Back to top button