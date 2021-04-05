FG Must Leave Sunday Igboho Alone – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has adduced reason why the Federal Government should leave self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Igboho alone.

He said the nation has lots of issues facing her which must be addressed urgently instead of seeking to arrest Igboho.

Falana, in a statement on Sunday said instead of asking the police to arrest Igboho and possibly detain him, the Federal Government should take urgent steps to address the allegations of lopsided appointments and violent attacks on farmers by armed herders.

He said as a matter of urgency, the Buhari administration should confront the worsening insecurity in the country.

According to him, the war on counter-insurgency should be extended to armed herders and bandits.

Falana stated that at the same time, the crises of youth unemployment and mass poverty should be addressed without any further delay.

He added that the Federal and state governments should implement pro-people’s programmes to discourage Nigerians from campaigning for the balkanisation of the country.