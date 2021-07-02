FG List Attacks Carried Out By IPOB, ESN

The Federal Government has listed the attacks carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, since January to date.

The attacks were carried out in the South-East and South-Sout zones of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a letter from the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to some western countries,

See below.

Abia: Between January 26 and April 19, 2021, six policemen were killed while property worth huge sums were destroyed by IPOB members in coordinated attacks at Uratta junction, Aba North LGA; Omoba Police Station, Isiale-Ngwa South LGA; Abriba Community in Ohafia LGA, and Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende LGA.

Akwa Ibom: 25 persons, including security personnel were killed in deliberate attacks on different locations across the state, between January 27 and April 19, 2021.

Cross River: Seven police officers were killed at Calabar-Ikom highway in Obubra and Yakur LGAs on March 2, 2021, while a soldier was killed two days later on March 4 at a military checkpoint at Obubra Junction in Obubra LGA.

Delta: Between January 10 And April 14, IPOB members attacked and killed 11 persons including security personnel in Ughelli, Ndokwa East, Ezza South, Onicha, Ezza North, Ohaozara, Ohoukwu, LGAs.

Enugu: Three policemen were killed in attacks on different locations across the state between February 28 and April 18.

Imo: Between January 3 and April 24, 2021, IPOB members killed seven persons and injured many others in different attacks in Orlu, Obouo, Aboh Mbaise, Chitte Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Owerri, Njaba, Mbatoli, Oru East LGAs.

Rivers: On April 17, 2021, IPOB operatives killed an NSCDC operative on guard duty at Shell crude oil manifold in Elelewon village in Obio/Akpor LGA and injured many others.

The Federal Government also told the western nation that its position may seem to have further emboldened Kanu, adding that this may explain the increased tempo of attacks carried out by members of his group.