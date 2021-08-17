FG Intensifies School Feeding Program In Ondo, Osun States

…Plans big for new academic session

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to ensure an accurate and comprehensive coverage of primary schools in Ondo State in its Home Grown Feeding program in public schools.

With 108,842 primary school pupils already in its data base, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development stressed the need for a continued capturing exercise.

In Osun State, the enumeration of 95,983 pupils across the primary schools under the school feeding program has also commenced.

Speaking through the Ondo State Team lead, Kemisola Olasetemi, the FG explained that the biometric capturing of the pupils would help in data management and efficient implementation.

Olasetemi confirmed that the exercise will be an ongoing process as she revealed that N1.8b has been spent in the last three years to cater to pupils in Ondo state under the NHGSF program.

“The process is ongoing. We will be coming back in September and October to capture new pupils that will come on board as well as exit some that are graduating. So, the program is going to be a continuous one.”

Osun State coordinator, Taiwo Bashorun, speaking during the verification process in Ifon/Ilobu (Orolu Local Government Area) disclosed that 1,460 schools are currently enjoying the feeling programme by the FG.

With the new collaboration recently signed with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the ministry also partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to distribute forms and capture the data.

The coordinators expressed satisfactions over the exercise which they said will motivate parents and guardians to register their children in schools for quality education.