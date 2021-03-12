News

FG Initiates Next Stage Of Enrolment For Batch-C N-POWER Applicants

Damola Areo4 hours ago
18
npower stipend news
The Muhammadu Buhari administration prides the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievements (Photo: Osun Reporters)

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which is charged with the responsibility of implementing the National Social Investment Programs, wishes to inform the general public, especially those that applied for the N-power program, that the Ministry has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the Batch-C applicants.

It is in view of the aforementioned that the Ministry is requesting all those that have applied for the N-POWER program to:

1. Check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to log in to the portal.

2. Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to log into the applicant portal and update their personal information and records.

3. Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.

