FG Has Paid $150m Out Of The $2bn China Loan – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said Nigeria has paid $150m out of the $2bn loans it got from China for railway construction.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Wednesday, Amaechi said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration only borrowed for the Kaduna-Abuja and the Lagos-Ibadan railways.

On how much of the Chinese loans obtained has been repaid, Amaechi said, “The right ministry to respond to that question is the Ministry of Finance; they borrow and they repay but I think the last I heard about it, it was between a $100m to $150m repayment that we have done so far in the Kaduna-Abuja.

“Don’t forget that we’ve not borrowed any money yet, the only money we borrowed is in Kaduna-Abuja and Lagos-Ibadan.

“Lagos-Ibadan, what we borrowed is about $1.5bn though it is not matured for repayment, what has matured for repayment is the Kaduna-Abuja which is being repaid.

“Nigerians think we borrow so much but the only projects we have borrowed so far is the Kaduna-Abuja where we borrowed $500m and Lagos-Ibadan where we borrowed $1.5bn. So, that brings the total loan exposure for us in the Ministry of Transport to about $2bn as far as the railway is concerned.”