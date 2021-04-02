FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage By One Month

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for linking Subscriber Identification Modules, SIM, with valid National Identity Numbers, NIN, by one month.

This was announced on Friday in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the National Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke.

The deadline was extended from April 6, 2021 to May 6, 2021 after participants at the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on NIN-SIM data linkage agreed to have an extension of the process.

The statement read in part, “The meeting took place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and an approval was given to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to the 6th of May, 2021.

“The request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it.”

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the NIMC, Nigerian Communications Commission, National Information Technology Development Agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria