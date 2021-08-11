FG Expects Culture Of Integrity In NIS – Aregbesola

The FG has confirmed that the activities of the Nigeria Immigration Service hence forth shall be guided and measured by the culture of integrity and clear transparency with the official unveiling, launching and public presentation of the Code of Conduct and Ethics Document,2021 at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja today.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made this statement during the event, commended the Nigeria Immigration Service for the introduction of the Electronic Documents (Records) Management System (EDMS), which is aimed at promoting a paperless, paperlite, seamless and timely preparation of official documents in the Service.

The Minister in his speech titled; “Ethical Revolution of Nigeria Immigration Service at an electronic age,” said this programme was a move in the right direction as the world was getting more technological and digital by the day, adding that it was therefore timely and necessary at this critical moment of our lives as it will ensure transparency, efficiency and professionalism in service delivery” .

According to him, “Electronic Documents Management System (EDMS) will be of great assistance to the Service as it will be used to check the activities of officers at the border posts and also detect those that engage in fraudulent and nefarious activities”

Ogbeni Aregbesola who charged staff of the Service on their commitment to their Fatherland said that integrity is a moral obligation which fundamentally involves; patriotism, therefore this code of conduct is for both official duty and private conduct, adding that private life affects public conduct.

“The private life you choose will affect official and International services that will undermine integrity of our nation”.

The Minister who noted that Immigration officers are the first point of contact to any visitor into Nigeria through the border posts and International Airports.

In his earlier address, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede appreciated the Minister for his developmental achievements brought to the Nigeria Immigration Service since he assumed duty.

He added that the Launching of this Code of Conduct and EDMS will reduce crime and atrocities at the border security and as such, it was a move in the right direction

In a vote of thanks, DCG Yarima, noted that with this Electronic System in place, distance will no longer be a barrier as officers can now work from any where, seamlessly and efficiently, stating further that documents can no longer be altered easily in the system.

He commended the Minister for providing monumental achievements to the NIS since assumption of duty.

Other speakers at the event included the Chairman of Nigeria Code of Conduct Bureau, Professor Mohammed Isa, Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoyi, Representative of the Chairman EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa represented by Bernadicta, Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Hon Nasiru Daura and others.