FG Created Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu – Ladoja

Former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, has said Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu are a creation of the Federal Government.

Concise News learnt that Igboho was arrested on Monday in Benin Republic after the DSS desclared him wanted.

This happened weeks after Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to face his trial on treason.

Both men are fighting to break their regions away from Nigeria.

Ladoja who reacted to their arrests after observing the Eid prayers in Oyo today, said Igboho became what he is in defence of his people who were being attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

“It is not the arrest that is important to me. It is the Federal Government that created Sunday Igboho.

“It is the FG that created him. It was in respect of killings in Igangan and other areas. When the perpetrators are arrested, they will claim that they have power from above and they will release them.

“The Fulani herdsmen have killed many people, Dr. Fatai Aborode, Alhaji Sherifat Adisa were killed, nobody was arrested. That is why Sunday Igboho resulted into self help. It was because of these that Sunday Igboho came and became a hero,” he said.

“If Sunday Igboho is arrested today and the attitude does not change, many Sunday Igboho will surface.

“It has never been bad like this. It is unfortunate that the President is turning deaf ears.

“Just like Kanu, he has become a leader to some people, Sunday Igboho is also a leader to some people.

“If the situation is not well managed, many Kanu, Igboho will surface.

“They should give them amnesty just like the way they are given Boko Haram.”