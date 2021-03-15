Headline

FG Congratulates Burna Boy, Wizkid Over Grammy Awards

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has congratulated music stars Burna Boy and Wizkid over their Grammy Award victories.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described the much-deserved awards as fitting rewards for the persistent hardwork of the duo.

He said the awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

Alhaji Mohammed expressed the hope that the clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights, but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.

