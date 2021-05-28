FG Commissions West African Police Information System (WAPIS)

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi has commissioned the West African Information System (WAPIS), Data Collection and Recording Centre (DACORE) to enhance the capacity of West African Law Enforcement authorities to combat transnational crime and terrorism through more efficient information sharing.

The WAPIS Data Collection and Recording Centre (DACORE) was inaugurated today by the Honourable Minister at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister said that the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) data collection and recording Centre will promote inter-agency collaboration through the sharing of criminal and administrative data that will help improve and strengthen the security architecture of the country, West Africa region and the world at large.

He recalled the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on April 16, 2019, noting that many strides have been made in its implementation. The Minister stressed that the programme has enabled INTERPOL to further build capacity among law enforcement agencies across the country and will help in tackling crimes.

In his words “the MOU provided for the setting up of the WAPIS National Committee (WANACO) to include relevant law enforcement agencies as members. It also provides for the establishment of a Data Collection and Recording Centre”.

Dingyadi pointed out that the centre will enable the collation and analysis of criminal information and will be the hub for the collation of information on criminal proceeding from the various law enforcement agencies.

The Minister expressed sincere gratitude to the key players of the project- INTERPOL, ECOWAS and European Union whose funding made it possible for a member countries to benefit from the remarkable programme aimed at combating crime.

He reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight against all criminalities and effort to sustain peace in the country. The Minister added that the government is determined to provide the needed facilities for the Police to assist them to fight against all the crimes bedevilling the country.

Dingyadi reminded the WAPIS team of the need to allocate more equipment because of the volume of data intended to be harnessed because of the size and population of the country and urged stakeholders on the need to host the second hub at the INTE RPOL Annexe office in Lagos.

In his welcome address, the Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba stated that the commissioning of WAPIS is another milestone in the history of Nigeria Police Force and the project will rescue the force to fight and combat major and organized crimes in the country and West African region.

Earlier, the INTERPOL Executive Director for Partnerships and Planning, Mr Carl Alexandre commended the federal government for realizing crucial steps in the project process and commitment to the successful implementation of the project.

In his words “no enforcement strategy can effectively tackle these crises of terrorism, kidnapping, trafficking person and drugs without reliable information system by security at the national and regional level. What we need now is the political will which Nigeria already demonstrated”.