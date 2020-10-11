FG Budgets N336 Million To Fight Hate Speech, Fake News

The federal government has budgeted N336m which will be used in the fight against hate speech and fake news in Nigeria.

In the 2021 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by the President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday October 8, it was gathered that the money will be used for special enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes; testimonial series to gauge the impact of government policies on the citizenry, advocacy against fake news, hate speech, farmers-herder clashes, banditry, rape etc.

It read;

“ERGP9124023 Special enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes; testimonial series to gauge the impact of government policies on the citizenry, advocacy against fake news, hate speech, farmers-herder clashes, banditry, rape etc. ongoing- N336,015,959.”