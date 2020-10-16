FG Blames ASUU Strike For EndSARS Protests

The Federal Government has blamed the EndSARS protests across the country on the continued strike action by the Academic and Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

This was made known by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, during a meeting with ASUU members who are on strike due to their rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

According to him, “For the past week, we have all been on our toes, we have been meeting and we pray that this meeting will yield some good fruits. We don’t take very great pleasure, in the fact that the children who are supposed to be in school are being recruited into the #EndSARS, #EndStrike, #EndSWAT and all the kind of situations.

“As much as possible, we will try to see how we can meet ourselves halfway so that we can resolve this crisis to the benefits of all and the country at large.”

Ngige said that the government is now in the process of testing UTAS which ASUU vouches for.

He said, “We have had the preliminary report and test run on the UTAS, which is the University Transparency Accountability Solution. We believe that with that, we will be able to get it right.

“Let me make it clear to members of the press, we never said UTAS will replace IPPIS as some of you are reporting, No! The UTAS developed by them is for the University systems and they feel that it captures the peculiarities that are configured to accommodate all the peculiarities of the University systems especially as it affects the Professors and other teaching staff and even the Non-Academic Staff. That is the situation.

“We, as government feels we are going to put it up for tests – three stages of the test. We have done the first stage of the test which is within the timeline of six months that ASUU promised. We are going to do other integrity tests, Alpha test, Beta test, and the one they call roll-over and other whatever test. It is the technologists that know all those tests. But this is the round we are going on now.”