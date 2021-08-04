FFK’s Ex-wife Chikwendu Says He’s Threatening Her With Police
The custody battle between former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, took a different turn today August 4 with Precious calling him out on Instagram.
In a post shared on her page, Precious accused FFK and a close friend of his, Senator Grace Bent, of using the police to intimidate her.
She shared a photo of a letter from the police inviting her for questioning at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Abuja. According to the letter, she is being investigated in a case of criminal intimidation, blackmail, defamation of character and malicious publication.
Precious wrote;
”So these two, think they would use the police that is meant for all of us to intimidate me ? Jokers. Mr Fani-Kayode and Grace Bent , you would tell me what these show of power is all about if not for my kids . If you had any shame you would sit with my lawyers and straighten issues. It’s a shame we got to this bridge.”
FFK and Precious have gone their separate ways and are currently battling for the custody of their four boys. FFK currently has full custody of their sons.