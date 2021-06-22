News

FFK Slams Gumi, Says Those Defending Bandits Deserve Hell Fire

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for kicking against the killing of bandits.

Gumi had in an interview spoken against the killing of bandits whom he described as victims too.

Reacting, Femi Fani-Kayode stated that those defending bandits deserve hell fire.

“Just listen to this heartless defender of child-abductors and cold-blooded killers. He is a dark and wicked soul, a callous Philistine and an unrepentant barbarian,” he tweeted.

“Every bloodthirsty terrorist and Janjaweed bandit should be brought to justice, exterminated and sent to hell.

“Those that speak for them, defend them and attempt to rationalise or justify their barbaric actions like this unconscionable and evil creature deserve worse. Hell-fire awaits you,” he added.

