Ferguson Warns Solskjaer On Providing Result At Man United

Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has warned the club’s current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, about providing results.

United lost 4-2 at home to Liverpool in the English Premier League last night.

Ferguson who managed United when Solskjaer was a player at the club, revealed that the club is all about results.

He, however, commended the Norwegian for his faith in the youngsters at the club.

“He had a will that he wanted to be a manager, and at a club like Manchester United, it’s a result industry, without question.

“If you don’t get results there’s questions to be asked. He is getting the results, he really has done very well,” he said.