Sports

Ferguson Warns Solskjaer On Providing Result At Man United

Damola Areo3 hours ago
30
Why I Wouldn't Forgive Ferguson -Roy Keane Discloses
Sir Alex Ferguson. Twitter

Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has warned the club’s current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, about providing results.

United lost 4-2 at home to Liverpool in the English Premier League last night.

Ferguson who managed United when Solskjaer was a player at the club, revealed that the club is all about results.

He, however, commended the Norwegian for his faith in the youngsters at the club.

“He had a will that he wanted to be a manager, and at a club like Manchester United, it’s a result industry, without question.

“If you don’t get results there’s questions to be asked. He is getting the results, he really has done very well,” he said.

Damola Areo3 hours ago
30

Related Articles

Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s Mother Reveals Son’s Next Club

3 hours ago

Djokovic Powers Into Quarter-finals At Rome Masters

20 hours ago
Champions League Final: Tottenham Vs Liverpool, Time, Where To Watch

Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto: UEFA

22 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel

Arsenal Were Lucky In 1-0 Win Against Chelsea – Tuchel

1 day ago
Back to top button