Sports
Ferguson Warns Solskjaer On Providing Result At Man United
Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has warned the club’s current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, about providing results.
United lost 4-2 at home to Liverpool in the English Premier League last night.
Ferguson who managed United when Solskjaer was a player at the club, revealed that the club is all about results.
He, however, commended the Norwegian for his faith in the youngsters at the club.
“He had a will that he wanted to be a manager, and at a club like Manchester United, it’s a result industry, without question.
“If you don’t get results there’s questions to be asked. He is getting the results, he really has done very well,” he said.