Ferguson Shares Thoughts On European Super League

Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has spoken against the European Super League.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have agreed to join other top clubs in Europe to form the Super League.

This will be a breakaway league from the UEFA Champions League against which UEFA has threatened sanctions

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football,” Ferguson told Reuters.

“Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, for a small provincial club in Scotland it was like climbing Mount Everest.

“Everton are spending £500 million to build a new stadium with the ambition to play in Champions League. Fans all over love the competition as it is.

“In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights.

He added: “I’m not sure Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision making process.”