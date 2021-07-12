Ferdinand Reacts As England Loss Euro 2020 Final To Italy

Former Manchester United captain, Rio Ferdinand has reacted to the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy by the Three Lions of England.

England lost the final via penalty shoot-out. This was after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Luke Shaw had gotten the opener in the 2nd minute of the game but had it equalized by Leonardo Bonucci in the 67th minute to send the game into extra time and penalties.

“You can miss in any style,” Ferdinand told BBC.

“Saka didn’t shuffle, he went up to it quickly. It’s difficult. Jorginho did the same thing, that shuffle, but he’s just fortunate enough that his keeper stepped up and made a big save at the end.

“You have to be brave. I’ve seen seasoned players with hundreds of games under their belt turn away from a penalty.”