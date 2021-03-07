News

Femi Fani-Kayode Threatens To Expose Special Adviser Trying To Destabilise Nigeria

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has threatened to expose a “crooked Special Adviser”, who is part of a conspiracy to destabilise Nigeria.

According to him, the plan is to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari declares a state of emergency in 10 states including Zamfara.

Fani-Kayode made these allegations on his Twitter page on Saturday night.

He wrote: “The conspiracy to destabilise our nation is coming from within. The culprit is a crooked Special Advisor.

“The objective is to destabilise 10 states including Zamfara and ensure the President declares a state of emergency in each one.

“This man is the enemy within. I will expose him.”

Earlier this week, Fani-Kayode had urged Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to expose those behind the abduction of over 300 students from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe.

