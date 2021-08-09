Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Zulum Over Demolition Of Church In Borno

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State over the demolition of a church in the state.

The church building belonging to the Local Church of Brethren, LCB, under Ekkliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), a.k.a Church of Brethren Maduganari was last Thursday demolished.

This led to an outrage from different Christian groups who all condemned the action.

Reacting on Facebook, Femi Fani-Kayode wrote, “No matter how hard ANYONE tries, knocking down Churches will not stop the massive expansion and growth of the Christian faith.

“The Church was founded on the blood of the martyrs and the crushed and broken bodies and bones of the saints.

“Governor Zullum of Borno state bulldozed the Church building but he could not stop the faithful from going there to worship even on the stones and the rubble.

“Kill us a thousand times and millions more will rise up and grow.

“The gates of hell shall NOT prevail against the Church of Christ.

“I am so proud of the Christians of Borno State. They must always remember that they are not alone: God is with them and we love them”.