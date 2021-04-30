News

Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Miyetti Allah Over Threat Against Igbo

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed Miyetti Allah after the group threatened the Igbo ethnic group.

The threat involves avenging the lives of any Fulani killed by Igbos in the South-East.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode reminded Miyetti Allah that things are way different from 1967 during which Igbos suffered casualties in the civil war.

According to him, “Disgusted that Miyetti Allah threatened the lives of Igbos. This is not the way forward and does not augur well for peace, unity and national reconciliation.

“N.B. This is not 1967 and this time around the Igbos are not on their own.

“If you want peace reign in the killer herdsmen”.

