Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Buhari, Osinbajo Over Absence At Attahiru’s Funeral

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over their absence at the burial of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and 1o military officers died in the Air Force aircraft that crashed in Kaduna on Friday.

They were buried in Abuja on Saturday after services were held for them.

Not pleased by the absence of the two top officers in Nigeria, Fani-Kayode described it as insensitive and unacceptable.

He tweeted, “There can be no justification for the President and Vice President’s refusal to attend the funeral of the late COAS.

“He was buried in Abuja just 10 minutes away from the Villa and yet the C in C or his deputy could not attend? This is insensitive and unacceptable. He was your COAS!”