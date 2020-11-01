Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Buhari, Nigerian Army As US Army Rescues Citizen

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed President Buhari and the Nigerian Army after the US Army rescued a soldier held in captivity.

The soldiers was captured by armed militia in Niger and held captive in the northern part of Nigeria.

The rescue mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before his abductors could get far after taking him captive in Niger on October 26.

Reacting to the news of the successful operation, Femi Fani-Kayode commended the US President Donald Trump.

The former minister went on to slam the Nigerian Army by revealing that they are only good at being ordered by Buhari to kill their own citizens.

He tweeted: ”U.S. forces rescued an American citizen held hostage in Nigeria yesterday. 6 captors were killed by the Americans. Congrats to Donald Trump. The Nigerian Army is only good at killing it’s own citizens & the Nig. President is only good at ordering them to do so. Shame on you!”