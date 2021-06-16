Femi Fani-Kayode Names Those Who Killed Abacha, MKO Abiola

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has named those behind the death of late General Sani Abacha and late Chief MKO Abiola.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said Abacha was killed by the bodyguards of late Palestinian President, Yasser Arafat.

He said this was done in the knowledge of the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, adding that the same set of people were responsible for Abiola’s death.

Fani-Kayode tweeted: “Gen. Sani Abacha was killed by one of late Yasser Arafat’s bodyguards. He administered poison to him through a handshake.

“This was done at the behest of the CIA. Two former Nigerian Heads of State and a former Head of Military Intelligence who are also CIA agents knew about the plan.

“The same people decided that MKO Abiola had to be killed as well in order to balance the equation. The CIA, through Susan Rice and Ambassador Pickering, did the rest.

“Nigerians please know your history and find out the truth. Stop accepting the lies that are fed to you and stop brushing evil under the carpet.

“Neither Abacha nor Abiola deserved to be murdered even if we did not all agree with either or both of them. The CIA has no friends and there is nothing more despicable than working for a foreign intelligence agency against ur own people and nation.”