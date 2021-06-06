Femi Fani-Kayode Mourns Prophet TB Joshua

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has mourned Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations.

TB Joshua was announced dead on Sunday morning by his church on Facebook.

Fani-Kayode who had earlier dismissed a report on his death has now confirmed the authenticity.

He tweeted, “The passing of my brother TB Joshua saddens me deeply. At 3.00am this morning I was told by one of his daughters that this was fake news & I tweeted as much.”

“Sadly I was misled. 5 minutes ago the same person called me & confirmed the story. @GazetteNGR was right & I am in pain.”