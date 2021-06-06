News

Femi Fani-Kayode Mourns Prophet TB Joshua

Damola Areo1 day ago
Prophet T.B Joshua Reveals Secret Behind His Ministry SCOAN
Leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Prophet T. B. Joshua (Photo: NigerianEye)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has mourned Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations.

TB Joshua was announced dead on Sunday morning by his church on Facebook.

Fani-Kayode who had earlier dismissed a report on his death has now confirmed the authenticity.

He tweeted, “The passing of my brother TB Joshua saddens me deeply. At 3.00am this morning I was told by one of his daughters that this was fake news & I tweeted as much.”

“Sadly I was misled. 5 minutes ago the same person called me & confirmed the story. @GazetteNGR was right & I am in pain.”

