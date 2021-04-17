Female Squad: NSCDC Begins Training For Potential Personnel

The Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has commenced the selection process into the proposed Female Squad from it’s array of gallant female personnel drawn from various Commands of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, Commandant General of the NSCDC who flagged off the Selection process at the National Headquarters in Abuja said the Special Female Squad was one of his many strategies to reposition, re-jig, revamp and rejuvenate the Corps to a world class organization.

In his words, “The Female Squad which will compete favourably with their male counterparts in all ramifications will undergo three weeks (3) intensive and rigorous training as well as capacity building programmes in one of our Training Colleges after the successful ones scale through the preliminary tests of competence, experience, psychological evaluation and comprehensive medical examination to determine their fitness for the program.”

Dr. Audi, stated that plan is underway to make the proposed female Squad combat ready and formidable as they will be specially trained for physical and tactical maneuvering especially for special intervention and operations which will in no small measure help to address some of our internal security challenges.