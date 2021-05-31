Sports

Federer Moves To French Open Second Round

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1
Australian Open: Federer Survives Scare, Reaches Semi Final
Roger Federer (image courtesy AFP)

Roger Federer marked his return to the French Open with a straight sets defeat of Uzbekistan qualifier Denis Istomin on Monday.

The 39-year-old Federer, the champion in Paris in 2009 but playing the event for only the second time since 2015, won 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

It was his eighth win in eight meetings with Istomin and gave him a second round clash against either former US Open winner Marin Cilic or French wild card Arthur Rinderknech.

Federer, who skipped the 2020 tournament, was playing just his fourth match of the year and first at a Slam since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals last year.

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

zidane

Zidane Opens Up On Quitting Real Madrid

9 hours ago
Former Arsenal Midfielder Reveals Why Thierry Henry Failed As Monaco Manager

Thierry Henry Gets New Role

9 hours ago

Asisat Oshoala Wins Treble With Barcelona (Photos)

12 hours ago
What Man City's Guardiola Said About Leaving Premier League Side

Champions Leagues: Guardiola Told To Apologise To Man City Players

13 hours ago
Back to top button